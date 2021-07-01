Samsung Galaxy F22 launch date has been announced. News about the Samsung Galaxy F22 has been floating around for a while. The expected announcement about the introduction date of the phone finally came. The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be officially unveiled on July 6th.

Confirmation on the subject came from Samsung’s India office. Activating the official promotional page of the Samsung Galaxy F22, the company also revealed the design and technical features of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The screen offers HD+ resolution. The main camera on the back of the phone is a 48-megapixel sensor. The smartphone provides the energy it needs with a 6000 mAh battery. Although only black is shown in the first place, it seems likely that other color options will be offered for the phone.

Confirmation has not yet been received for other features of the Samsung Galaxy F22. However, it seems likely that the smartphone will be a renamed version of the A22. This points to features such as Helio G80 processor, fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, 15W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will most likely carry a 13-megapixel front camera. On the back, the 48-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.