Samsung Galaxy F series is coming! Camera focused

Attracting the attention of users with many model families, Samsung also showed itself with the camera-focused Galaxy F series. The company, whose upper and middle segment models are on the list of the most purchased, will also develop models for different purposes. In fact, some documents about the model have surfaced. There are also estimates of the selling price.

According to preliminary information, the model number SM-F415F / DS will meet with users. The user manual for this model catches the eye. It is stated that the model will be on sale under the name Samsung Galaxy F41.

Samsung Galaxy F series coming

It is stated that the new model may be related to the Z series meeting with users. However, there are also design details of the model. According to these details, the model will have a notched screen. On the back, there will be 3 cameras and a fingerprint sensor. Therefore, the future model will be different according to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 family.

There is no information yet for the Samsung Galaxy F series features. However, expectations are that the model will have a 64 Megapixel main camera. The company, which previously introduced a 108 Megapixel camera to users, was confused by the fact that a camera-focused model will have 64 Megapixels. There is an expectation between 200 and 270 dollars for the price of the model.

It is stated that the model charged with Type C also supports fast charging. However, there is no number information about speed. However, the mentioned model also entered the Geekbench performance test. The model achieved 348 single action points and 1339 points multiple operations points in this test. In the test report it is written that the model has 6 GB of RAM.



