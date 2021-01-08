Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED display

Samsung announced the first Chromebook with AMOLED display at CES last year. This year, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a QLED screen appeared. Rumors about the Galaxy Chromebook 2 have been around for a while.

Galaxy Chromebook 2, which is a “2 in 1” format device, has a 13.3 inch touch screen QLED. The resolution of this screen is 1920 x 1080 pixels. A narrow frame surrounds the screen with HDR support. It is also worth noting that the touchscreen supports USI Pen.

Not as thin as its predecessor, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is 13.9mm. it has a thick case. The laptop weighs 1.23 kilograms. In short, it should be said that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also draws the profile of an easy-to-carry device.

The original Galaxy Chromebook was available in the US starting at $ 1,000. Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be sold at prices starting from $ 550. The base model has an Intel Intel Celeron 5205U processor. For those who want more performance, there is a 10th generation Intel Core i3 10110U processor option.

4 and 8 GB RAM options are offered for the laptop. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. Galaxy Chromebook 2, which also has a microSD card reader, has a 45.5 Wh capacity battery. According to the information given by Samsung, this battery provides 14 hours of usage time.

Galaxy Chromebook 2’s two 5W speakers are supported with Smart AMP feature. The specification provides 178 percent louder sound compared to an average amplifier. The 720p resolution webcam is also part of the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 to be released at the end of March

Supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, the computer also has two USB-C inputs and an audio jack.

Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray color options are available for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. The laptop will be available at the end of March.