Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaks too much again

After having its look delivered by leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has just starred in new leaks, which this time detail its specifications and some of its promised features, courtesy of the Leaker WalkingCat. Apparently, the material is part of a Samsung slide show for resellers.

The first major highlight is the screen technology, which replaces the AMOLED of the original model with QLED, as old leaks had already pointed out. The panel will feature 13.3 inches, and will be “unprecedented in the world” for Chromebooks, with a badge confirming that the display will offer 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color range.

Another major improvement would be the battery, which aims to achieve 12 hours of autonomy, a value that should surpass the previous generation. For that, however, concessions had to be made, and the Core i5 10210U was replaced by a modest 10th generation Core i3, of an unspecified model. In addition, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is expected to gain Wi-Fi 6 and premium sound system 178% higher than its predecessor.

However, not everything seems to be an evolution. Although it guarantees an ultra-slim profile, the weight of the device has increased considerably, going from 997g of the first model to 1.24kg in this generation. Other than that, as the images indicate, the fingerprint reader was removed. Finally, all of these modifications must be reflected in the price, which should start at US $ 699, against the US $ 999 of the predecessor. The move would aim to make the Galaxy Chromebook more accessible and popular.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 should arrive at Best Buy and Samsung’s official store in February, but it is possible that the South Korean giant will bring news in January, during its conference at CES 2021 or the launch of the Galaxy S21 line.



