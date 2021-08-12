Samsung Galaxy Buds2, the new Samsung headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: It was just in January when Samsung presented us with the Galaxy Buds Pro, a review of its Galaxy Buds headphones released in 2019. And in just 7 months, here we have the new helmets of the Korean brand, presented just yesterday along with their new flexible smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galazy Z Flip3 5G.

Some Samsung Galaxy Buds2 that become part of Samsung’s wireless headphones catalog together with the Galaxy Buds Live and the Buds Pro.

Galaxy Buds2

Keeping things like the Buds Pro’s rounded-corner carrying and charging case, but with a more minimalist matte color and curved finish, the Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds. Each one mounts 3 microphones (2 outdoor + 1 indoor) + voice pick-up unit

The dynamic two-way speakers deliver “crisp, clear highs as well as deep bass,” while the active noise cancellation function helps “block out unwanted sounds.” And if you need to hear your surroundings, just tune in to the three adjustable ambient sound levels. In addition, the voice is clearer in calls thanks to the use of a new solution based on machine learning, which filters out different distracting background noises.

Up to 29 hours of use

With a 61 mAh battery in each one – and a 472 mAh battery in the charging case – the Galaxy Buds2 have a range of up to 5 hours of uninterrupted use with the active noise cancellation (ANC) function activated, and 7.5 hours with the function off. This duration increases to 20 and 29 hours respectively, including the times that the headphones can be charged using their case.

Regarding autonomy of time if it is used for calls, with the ANC activated it is 3.5 hours uninterrupted and 13 hours in total, and with the ANC off it is 3.5 hours and 14 hours in total.