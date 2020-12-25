Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro’s price leaked!

It’s about a month before Samsung’s new fully wireless headset is introduced. However, some details of the device appeared before its introduction. Finally, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price surfaced. Considering the features of the headset, the leaked price matches expectations and seems more advantageous than its rival AirPods.

Galaxy Buds Pro will be cheaper than AirPods Pro

The “WalkingCat” account, which attracted attention with the information it leaked about products that have not yet been introduced on Twitter, shared images including the price of Galaxy Buds Pro. According to this share, the price of Galaxy Buds Pro will be 199 dollars. Based on this price, the device will be 50 dollars cheaper than its rival Apple AirPods Pro.

With the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, some details about its features have emerged. The most striking feature of the headset will be active noise canceling (ANC). The level of active noise canceling feature in the device can also be customized by the user.

Galaxy Buds Pro’s battery life was also among the revealed information. Device; Offers 8 hours of media playback independent of the charging case and up to 28 hours with the box. The talk time of the headset is; 4.5 hours apart from the box, reaching up to 15 hours with the box.

Another remarkable feature of the headset is water resistance in IPX7 standard. Galaxy Buds Pro; It can stay in water with a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.



