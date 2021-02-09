Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is launched in Brazil

This Tuesday (9), Samsung announced the arrival of Galaxy Buds Pro to Brazil. The brand new true wireless headphones promise to cancel 99% of noise and bring a different design from its predecessor.

Although the phone box still has a design inspired by that of its direct predecessor, Buds Live, the new headphones left the “bean” format aside. This change in the product’s body directly implies the type of noise cancellation it offers.

While the Galaxy Buds Live offered was only supported on the ear, the Buds Pro uses the ear canal to fix itself, bringing more of this positive physical seal to improve noise cancellation. The in-ear fit also offers an extra sense of security from the earbuds.

Galaxy Buds Pro has two speakers in each module, a 6.5 mm tweeter for treble and an 11 mm woofer for bass and midrange. Each headset has three microphones, one internal to capture the voice inside the ear canal and two external.

With IPX7 certification of water resistance (1 meter of water for 30 minutes), Galaxy Buds Live promises to block 99% of the external noise and has an adjustable function that understands the ambient sound and reduces the music when you are talking to someone, for example .

To complete the features, 360 audio allows for a more immersive experience with the feeling that the sound is coming from all directions. The battery life is up to 18 hours in the case, with five continuous hours of music.

Through the Samsung application, it is also possible to locate the phone with the help of the Smart Things Find geolocation service.

Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in Brazil from March 5 for R $ 1,399.