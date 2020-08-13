Samsung Galaxy Buds disassembled: Easy to repair

Samsung Galaxy Buds iFixit video appeared. Introduced at the UNPACKED event on 5 August 2020, the new headset was both dismantled and repaired.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Buds iFixit video tell?

The iFixit company, which is known for taking apart technological products and examining them, said that this headset can be examined quite easily. As seen in the video, Galaxy Buds’ battery does not take up much space.

When we look at the battery part, we see a hardware that is not very difficult to move. The South Korean product has a 3.7v CP1254 lithium ion battery. In addition, when we examine the charging box of Buds Live, we encounter a battery with a capacity of 1.81 Wh.

iFixit stated that Apple AirPods Pro are more difficult to break down than the Galaxy Buds model. This headset, which can offer up to 8 hours of battery life, can be purchased in our country for 1299 TL. Apart from that, let’s also mention that iFixit gives Buds’ repairability feature 8 out of 10.

Equipped with 12 nm drivers, the Samsung Galaxy Buds compete with the AirPods Pro with Bixby support and active noise cancellation. If you wish, let’s not extend the word further and leave you alone with the relevant video.



