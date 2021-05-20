Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Production Started

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 production started. Samsung is expected to introduce its new foldable phones and three new smart watches at the Unpacked event to be held in July. It is said that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones will also join this group.

According to the famous sensor Roland Quandt, the large-scale production process for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has begun. The signs of the headset in question were first seen in the APK review last March.

A drawing showing the charging case of the phone was recently leaked to the internet. This drawing shows a familiar design. Four color options, black, white, green and purple, are expected to be offered for the headset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will allegedly be sold in the US for around $ 100. Active noise canceling feature is expected in the headphones.