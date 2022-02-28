Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, This Is The Firm’s New Ultra-Thin Computer

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: The world of laptops is very wide, but there is no doubt that it is changing a lot. Touch screens are also imposed on this type of device and we see that in more and more devices. The last of them is the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 that the Korean firm has presented.

So are the new Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360

Samsung also has its own representation in the world of laptops. Its position is clearly oriented towards productivity and offering all users a device with which to perform well in any circumstance. And with this pretext we have a very powerful device such as the latest batch of Samsung laptops.

The big difference: the touch screen

If we take a look at the technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro we find a team of really small dimensions. It has a thickness of between 12 and 13.5 mm depending on the version and a weight that ranges from almost 900 grams to 1.41 Kg. With these credentials you have a computer that you can take wherever you want.

In both variants we find the possibility of choosing between the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch version with a Full HD AMOLED panel. The only difference is that the 360 ​​version has the S Pen support to draw on it and bend it until the cap and base touch.