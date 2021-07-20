Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 [Hands-On and First Impressions]

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: Launched internationally in April 2021, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is officially arriving in Brazil in July. The premium 2-in-1 notebook has big highlights among Samsung’s mobile devices for the PC, including a revamped S Pen and AMOLED screen with a very slim, lightweight design. We had the opportunity to “put our hands” on a Galaxy Book Pro 360 and we are going to share with you the main highlights here.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 case has a more minimalist design, thin and already indicating that the device is manufactured in Brazil. In addition to the PC, there’s the darling S Pen, a USB-C cable (just like Samsung smartphones) and a 65 watt fast charger.

The model we are testing is dark blue and has a 13.3 inch screen, but there is also a larger 15.6 inch version in silver and bronze. The one we tested is 11.5 mm thick and weighs a little over 1 kg.

The device has a very elegant and sober design, with an aluminum body that helps give the touch of lightness and also a greater durability to the product, but leaves many fingerprints on the lid.

Although the device has a movement that allows you to turn the computer into a tablet or leave it resting on the table to watch a video, for example, it does not feel fragile or creaking on the hinge.

Going back to the body of the device, on the right side we have a memory card slot, a USB-C port and a P2 connector for headphones and microphone. On the left side, plus a USB-C port and a Thunderbolt 4, which allow you to charge other devices when the PC is sleeping or off.

At the top of the screen, which is touch sensitive, we have a microphone with intelligent noise canceling, an ambient light sensor and a camera of just 720p. The on and off button also houses a fingerprint reader for easy unlocking. The keyboard with scissor mechanism and wide keys is very comfortable and backlit.

As you’d expect from a Samsung AMOLED, the display has vivid, bright colors, but the maximum resolution here is FullHD. You could get better at that point, huh, Sammy? Mainly because the idea is that the consumer uses the full Galaxy ecosystem, so it makes a difference when moving from the high-end QuadHD smartphone to the computer. Speakers with Dolby Atmos carry the signature of Samsung partner AKG.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is part of the Evo platform project, an Intel partnership with notebook makers to offer improvements in some features such as battery life and connectivity in ultra-thin designs.

Under the hood, the processor is an 11th generation i7, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM (LPDDR4). As you have already noticed by the aforementioned connectors, the internet connection here is wireless, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth is 5.1. The battery has 63 Wh and so far it has shown promise, but we’ll find out more when we go deeper into the tests. The graphics card is integrated, an Intel Iris Xe.

The operating system is Windows 10 Home which also has a link with Windows, making it possible to use up to 5 applications simultaneously from your Android smartphone on your computer.

And, of course, you can’t stop talking about the S Pen, which doesn’t have Bluetooth, but it got an upgrade and got bigger and more like a regular pen, which makes the grip easier and gives more precision in use.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 already comes with the PENUP application installed for those who want to unleash their creativity and paint, draw or make whatever art they want with the pen. You can also synchronize the Samsung Notes with the cell phone and abuse the S Pen in the notes.

At first glance, you can already see that Samsung really wants the Galaxy Book Pro to be an extension of its Galaxy smartphone, further strengthening the proposal to offer a complete ecosystem, like rival Apple. Now, let’s put it to work on more tests so that we can perform the full analysis.