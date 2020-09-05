Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, 11th generation Intel chips

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G is Samsung’s new 2-in-1 notebook. The model is equipped with Intel’s newly launched 11th generation processors, including the new integrated graphics solution Iris Xe, which promises to run even the simplest games with good image quality. In addition, the computer offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, with a 13.3-inch screen and Full HD resolution.

Another interesting point of the laptop is the presence of an S-Pen, the same used in the new Galaxy Note 20, as well as an extra camera for use in tablet mode, with 13 megapixels of resolution. For now, there is still no information about its arrival in the Brazilian market.

The notebook has a 13.3-inch screen mounted with a hinge that allows you to rotate the display 360º, converting the laptop into a tablet with Windows 10 and 5G connectivity. In addition, Samsung promises to run games in Full HD at 60 fps, something interesting especially for competitive gamers – and also lighter. The extra camera, with 13 megapixels, is installed above the keyboard and, in tablet mode, is on the opposite side of the screen to take pictures with the hybrid.

There is also space on the chassis for the S-Pen, which allows you to access Windows Ink features with the touchscreen. In addition to 5G, the Samsung hybrid has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE connectivity, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, conventional USB (Type-A), HDMI output, microSD reader, headphone output and a SIM card slot of the telephone operator. Compatible with Windows Hello, Galaxy Book Flex also offers a digital reader.

On the technical sheet, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G comes with options for Core i5 or Core i7 processors, all with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There are options with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and factory storage is via high-speed SSD ( NVMe) up to 512 GB.



