Samsung Galaxy A82 looks and features revealed

After the launch of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, eyes on the Samsung front were turned to another mid-range model, the Samsung Galaxy A82. The Samsung Galaxy A82, which Samsung is preparing to show off, has appeared in the Google Play Console database. The leaked information about the new model, which will be the successor of the Galaxy A80, which debuted in 2019, draws attention to important details about some of the key features of the device.

In the post of Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account, we can see the technical specifications and the front panel view of the device. However, it is still unknown whether this image belongs to the Galaxy A82. Unfortunately, there is no exact information on this subject.

As far as we can see in the leaked image, the image sensor will again be positioned with a hole in the center of the screen. Therefore, we can say that the device will have a traditional selfie camera. In particular, there were rumors that the pop-up front camera will also be on the A82, as in the Galaxy A80, but we will have to wait to find out whether the pop-up camera is also on the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A82 visits Google Play Console. Key specifications revealed.

Android 11

6GB RAM

SD855+#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA82 pic.twitter.com/NXEX5Y9pPE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 1, 2021

If we come to the hardware, which is the main key point of the device; At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy A82 will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which is the top model of the Snapdragon 855. As far as we can see, Samsung preferred the chipset used in the Poco X3 Pro model, Xiaomi’s new phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Apart from these, the screen resolution of the device expected to come with Android 11 will be 1080 x 2400 pixels and the device will have 5G connectivity. Time will tell how accurate the leaked information about Samsung’s highly anticipated model is.