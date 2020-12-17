Samsung Galaxy A72 photos leaked before announcement

Leaks about expected members of the Samsung Galaxy A series continue. Pictures of Galaxy A52 leaked to the internet last week. The star of the latest leak is the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Galaxy A72, as the name suggests, will follow the Galaxy A71. The design of the phone is also very similar to the Galaxy A52. Since the A72 is basically the big brother of the A52, it should not be surprising to see this similarity.

The Galaxy A72 is expected to become official in the early days of 2021. It is stated that the phone, which is said to have a plastic back panel and aluminum frame, will have a 6.7-inch screen. It is seen that there is a change in the middle of the screen where the front camera is placed.

Behind the smartphone is a quad camera system. However, the details of these cameras remain unclear for now. Still, the 64-megapixel sensor seems likely to take over as the main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A72, 8.1mm. It will come in a thick case. The thickness of the phone with the camera bump is 9.9 mm. it will be. 3.5 mm. The phone, which will also include a headphone jack, is said to be sold in the US for $ 599.



