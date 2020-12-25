Samsung Galaxy A72 passed 4G benchmark test

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will become official early next year, with 4G and 5G versions. Although no details about the phone have been shared from the South Korean company yet, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the A72’s features thanks to the leaks. Finally, a benchmark result for the 4G version of the A72 was added to these leaks.

According to the benchmark test, the Galaxy A72 4G will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor at the heart of the smartphone will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A52 4G model also has a Snapdragon 720G processor.

As a result of the benchmark test, there is no other detail regarding the Galaxy A72 4G. However, the photos said to belong to the 5G version of the phone appeared some time ago. It was stated that this version will have a 6.7-inch camera-hole screen and a quadruple rear camera system. It seems likely that the 4G version also has these camera features.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will be available in Europe with a price tag of 450 to 500 euros. The phone is expected to take its place on the shelves with black, white, blue and purple color options.



