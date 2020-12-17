Samsung Galaxy A72 Design and Some Features

The design of the Galaxy A72, one of Samsung’s most ambitious models in the middle segment, has come to light. According to the leaked images, the Galaxy A72 will only fall apart in the camera design with the Galaxy A71. The phone, which has some features, seems to be one of the ambitious names of the middle segment.

South Korean technology giant Samsung is currently on the agenda with its 2021 model smartphones. The design of the Galaxy A52, which will appear in the middle segment shortly after the designs of the Galaxy S21 family, the flagship phone that the company is expected to announce in the near future, has been announced. Today, we are here with the leaked design of the Galaxy A72.

The images, which are said to belong to the Galaxy A72, reveal that the phone will have a perforated screen and a quad camera setup on the back of the phone. According to the allegations, the camera setup of the Galaxy A72 will include a main camera of at least 64 MP, an ultra-wide angle camera of 12 MP and a macro camera and depth sensor at 5 MP.

This is how the design of the Samsung Galaxy A72 looks

According to the information obtained, the 2021 model mid-segment phone of Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with an AMOLED screen offering 6.7 inches of FHD + resolution. The front camera on this perforated screen is said to offer a resolution of at least 32 MP. In addition, users will be able to use the fingerprint scanner sensor built into the screen with this phone.

Although the general design of the phone and some of the features that emerge are like this, the Galaxy A72 has many unknown features. For example, it is currently unknown what the battery capacity of this phone will be, which processor and RAM combination it will have. Probably in parallel with our meeting with the Galaxy S21 family, the Galaxy A72 will appear in the not too distant future.



