Samsung Galaxy A72 4G appears on Russian support page

With its flagship line already renewed with the arrival of the Galaxy S21 family, Samsung should now focus its efforts on the next releases of its acclaimed Galaxy A line. The company recently unveiled its cheapest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A32 5G, and is preparing expanding the line with a range of other models.

The most robust of them and possibly one of the most popular, the Galaxy A72 should hit the market in versions 4G and 5G, and it may not be far from now to know the new device. On its Russian support page, Samsung already lists the Galaxy A72 4G, which indicates that the launch of the brand’s new premium intermediary is about to happen.

Parallel to this, the Galaxy A72 was also found in certifications by the agency TÜV Rheinland, confirming some of its specifications. The device features model numbers SM-A725F / DS and SM-A725F, the first referring to the 4G variant, and should have a fast charge of 25W, the same power present in the predecessor A71.

In addition to the 25W charging, the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is speculated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, even used in the smaller brother A52 4G, as well as 8GB of RAM, set of four rear cameras and Android 11. Everything indicates that there there will be an increase in the prices of the new generation, and the Galaxy A72 can reach the market starting at 449 euros, or about 2,987 reais.