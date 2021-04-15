Samsung Galaxy A60, Android 11 deployment started

Samsung Galaxy A60 continues the Android 11 deployment process with the Samsung Galaxy A60. The Samsung Galaxy A60 was released in 2019 with the Android 9 Pie operating system. The smartphone received the Android 10 update in April of last year.

The update that brings the Samsung Galaxy A60 to Android 11 bears the model number A6060ZCU3CUD3. With this update, Android’s security patch of March 2021 is offered to Samsung Galaxy A60 users.

The Android 11 update brings innovations that we are familiar with in the SamsungGalaxy A60. Users are offered features such as a new interface and chat bubbles, as well as one-time permissions.

Samsung started the distribution of the Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy A60 in China. Samsung Galaxy A60 owners can check whether the update is available on their device, if they wish, from the “Software Update” tab in the Settings menu.