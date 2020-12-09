Samsung Galaxy A52 seen in leaked official photos

Samsung is working on a new phone called Galaxy A52 to bring 5G technology to more people at an affordable price. This smartphone will follow the Galaxy A51 5G, which came out in April.

The news about the Galaxy A52 has been around for a while. The promotional photos leaked on the Internet make it possible to see the design of the smartphone in detail. These photos reveal that the design of the Galaxy A52 is very similar to the A51.

The first thing in the photos is the growth of the camera module compared to the Galaxy A51. Loops around each camera also stand out. The most obvious differences between the designs of the two phones are limited to these. It seems that Samsung is not far from the general design language in the Galaxy A series.

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. The thickness of the phone is 10 mm with the camera protrusion. 1mm compared to the A52’s predecessor. longer, 1.5 mm. wider and 0.3mm. it appears to be shorter. The 6.5 inch screen also hosts the phone’s fingerprint scanner. In the middle of the screen, there is a hole where the front camera is placed. The phone with a plastic back panel has a metal frame.

Galaxy A51 5G was available abroad for $ 499. It seems likely that a similar pricing policy will be applied for the Samsung Galaxy A52. There is no concrete information about when the phone will become official yet.



