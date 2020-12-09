Samsung Galaxy A52 5G press images leaked!

Samsung continues to work on its new phones. New details were revealed about Samsung’s new phone, which had a significant advantage on the 5G side and started to add “5G” even in mid-segment phones. After the performance test for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the press images of the phone model have now been leaked. We now know what it looks like!

All about Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

While there is a growth in the rear camera design of the phone, its similarity with the A51 model is not overlooked. The A52 model, which looks different from the A series phones, looks more like “flagship” phones.

Among the features of the phone that came out before this is that it measures 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. The thickness of the phone will be up to 10mm where the rear camera protrusion is located. The camera setup, which is larger than the previous model, will be accompanied by a screen hole on the front. The fingerprint reader will also be located on the front.

The A52 5G model will have a 6.5-inch screen, while a 3.5 mm headphone jack will also feature. The metal frame of the phone will be accompanied by a plastic body. The previous model of the phone was available for $ 499. This phone is expected to have a similar price tag.



