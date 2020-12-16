Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come with Snapdragon 720G

Samsung Galaxy A52 with 5G connectivity support has recently passed Geekbench’s benchmark test with model number SM-A526B. The benchmark test showed Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6 GB RAM and Android 11 operating system.

Now the 4G version of the smartphone has passed the Geekbench test. The results page of this test reveals that the phone has a Snapdragon 720G processor and that this processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. There is no difference regarding the Android 11 operating system.

The Galaxy A52’s 4G model surpasses the 5G model in both single-core and multi-core tests. However, it should be noted that these devices may be prototypes prepared for pre-production and the performance of devices reaching the end user may differ.

It is not known whether there is a difference between the 4G and 5G versions of the phone, except for processor and RAM capacity. Although Samsung has not yet received an official statement regarding the Galaxy A52, the photos of the smartphone recently leaked to the internet.

The A52 5G has a 6.5-inch screen. There is a hole in the middle of this screen where the front camera is placed. The fingerprint scanner will also be located inside the screen. On the back panel, four sensors will meet the users on the rectangular camera island.

3.5 mm on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It is known to find the headphone jack. 8.4 mm. The thickness of the case increases to 10 mm with the camera protrusion. The plastic back panel and metal frame are also among the well-known features of the A52.



