Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Revealed in Geekbench

Galaxy A51s, the new mid-range smartphone from South Korea-based technology giant Samsung, appeared in Geekbench with some features. The Geekbench list tells us what we will see in the RAM, processor and operating system section of the smartphone.

Samsung, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, is preparing to introduce Galaxy Note20s, which will be the new flagship models in the coming months. The South Korean company, which continues its preparations for these devices, is also working on medium devices. Now one of these mid-range devices of the firm has appeared online.

The smartphone, which is thought to be the Galaxy A51s 5G, was listed in Geekbench with the model number ‘SM-A516V’. The model number of the smartphone resembles that of the Galaxy A71s 5G (SM-A716V), which also appeared in Geekbench recently. For this reason, the smartphone listed with some features in Geekbench is considered to be the Galaxy A51s 5G. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the emerging features of the phone without extending the word further.

The emerging features of the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G:

The Geekbench list of the Galaxy A51s 5G reveals that the phone will get its power from an eight-core Qualcomm chipset. Although the model of the processor is not clearly stated in the list, it is said that the phone uses “Lito” motherboard. For those who don’t know, the Lito codename represents the Snapdragon 765G chipset. So we can say that the chipset that will power the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G is Snapdragon 765G.

In addition, the smartphone, which we can see that it is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and the latest Android 10 operating system, achieved 622 points in the single-core test and 1,928 points in the multi-core test. Alongside Geekbench, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows that the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi, and the NFC Forum list will naturally include NFC connectivity.

Considering that the Galaxy A51s 5G is a ‘s’ upgrade rather than a new phone, we can say that the remaining basic features and design will be similar to the Galaxy A51 5G. However, we need to wait a little longer to learn other details of the device such as camera and screen.



