Samsung Galaxy A51 vs A52: which cell phone to buy?

Galaxy A line from Samsung stands out for its cost-benefit in intermediate phones, since they have some features of the Galaxy S line, but with a lower price.

The Galaxy A51 presented itself as one of the main ones in these aspects until, about a year later, Samsung brings to the market the Samsung A52 cell phone, a more improved model than the previous one, but still reaching the level of intermediate models.

We compared the technical sheets and analyzed some features present in the two models to help you decide which cell phone to buy.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Design and Canvas

With versions in blue, black, white and lilac, the Samsung A52 is similar to its predecessor in terms of design. The front camera is characterized by a discreet spot in the upper center of the display, allowing for thinner edges across the screen. At the rear, the cameras are grouped in a block that has the same color as the rest of the device, making the design of this part more modern.

The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5 inch screen with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED panel. The refresh rate is 90 Hz, more improved than the previous one, and shows improvement in image quality, brightness and contrast, in addition to smoothness and a lot of fluidity in the images of the device.

Cameras

With a group of four cameras, the improvement is made in the main sensor, which is 64 megapixels. In addition to it, the device has a 12 megapixel ultra wide, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor, also 5 megapixels. The front camera features 32 megapixels.

The image stabilizer is a notable feature of the A52, which allows you to record in 4K more cleanly and less blur. In addition, the Single Take functions, which record for 10 seconds with just one touch, and Hyperlapse Night, which considerably improves photos taken in dark environments, are present on the device, showing that the specifications of the camera group suits photography lovers well. .

Memory and Performance

When it comes to storage, the Samsung A52 brings the same amount as its predecessor, 128 GB. 6 GB RAM ensures fast performance for heavier games and applications. As an additional memory, the A52 allows the expansion of up to 1 TB via MicroSD.

With Octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, the same as the Galaxy A72, the performance of the A52 is great and even more improved than the A51, allowing you to perform several tasks at the same time without crashing. It meets the needs of everyday life, such as navigation and use of social networks, and also performs well in heavier applications, such as considerable graphics games.

Drums

According to Samsung, the A52 can hold up to two days without needing to be charged, with its 4,500 mAh battery. The 25 W charger and the use of artificial intelligence to detect usage patterns are two factors that promise to provide a much more durable and resistant battery.

Additional

The A52 brings the innovative function of resistance to water and dust, common in more technologically advanced devices. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen is also another notable additional feature, which facilitates and improves the user experience.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Design and Canvas

The design of the A51 is similar to that of its successor. With color options in blue, black and white, it presents the front camera in the same way, as a hole in the top. In the rear area, the significant change is in the color of the camera group, which, instead of accompanying the color of the device finish, is presented in black, bringing a more significant contrast.

The 6.5-inch Full HD + screen and the AMOLED panel are also present on the A51 display. The only difference is the refresh rate slightly lower than that of its successor, being 60 Hz. This does not make the screen bad, but it does reveal an update that improves image fluidity.

Cameras

Also with a group of four cameras, the main change between the two models is in the main sensor. The A51’s is a little lower, with 32 megapixels. The other sensors have the same characteristics, being the ultra wide of 12 megapixels, the macro lens of 5 megapixels and the depth sensor, also of 5 megapixels. The front is also the same, with 32 megapixels.

The Single Take and Hyperlapse Nighttime functions are also present in the A51, showing that the most notable difference is specifically in the improvement of the main lens.

Memory and performance

The Samsung A51 offers 128 GB storage. The RAM is 4GB, slightly less than the latest model, but it will deliver good performance. The possibility of expansion with the microSD is also present, but this time with a maximum capacity of up to 512 GB.

The A51’s processor is also octa-core, but unlike the successor, it is the Exynos 9611. Its speed is similar, up to 2.3 GHz.

Drums

With 4000 mAh battery, just 500 mAh less than the successor, the A51 provides about 20 hours of video playback and 87 hours of non-stop audio playback, according to Samsung. Its charger is a little lower, 15 W, but still provides a fast and improved charging.

Additional

Digital TV is a function that the A51 presents differently from the Samsung A52. The headphones help in capturing open signals and allow access to these contents in a practical way. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen is also part of the additional features of the A51, showing that the optimization of the experience has already been significant for Samsung.

Which cell phone to buy?

The two models are similar, the A52 being naturally more modern and optimized in some specific aspects, but which can make a difference when using it. The improvement of the main sensor of the camera, the upgrade in performance, the durability of the battery and the improvement in the RAM make the A52 a few steps above its predecessor A51.

However, both devices have good specifications and general quality features, reaching out to those interested in intermediate phones. So if you choose to buy Samsung A51 you will still have a great device, even if it is not the latest one.