Samsung Galaxy A42 5G with another cheaper option

The official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G model has been made. Thus, another member among the more affordable and low-spec A series phones has joined.

Galaxy A42 is also the cheapest Samsung phone with 5G support. The UK price of the phone was set at £ 349. Before this phone, the most affordable phone in Samsung’s 5G series was the Galaxy A51 5G, which was also sold in the UK with a price tag of 429 pounds.

The Galaxy A42 model has a Snapdragon 750G processor. This mid-range processor was announced by Qualcomm last month. This processor, which is an advance over the Snapdragon 730G found in models like the Pixel 4A, is still not as powerful as the Snapdragon 765G we saw on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

The phone has a 6.6 inch OLED screen. There is a 20-megapixel camera in the water drop-shaped notch on this screen. Depending on the model, there are RAM options ranging from 4 GB to 8 GB, 128 GB internal memory, expansion with microSD card, 5000 mAh battery, fingerprint reader placed on the screen. On the back, there are four cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor that provides depth of field for portrait photos.

The phone is in three different colors; It comes in black, gray and white options. The condensed grid pattern behind each becomes vague as you move up, while the tones of colors change. The phone will be available in the UK on November 6.



