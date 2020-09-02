Samsung Galaxy A42 5G introduced!

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G model smartphone, which has been on the agenda with its continuous leaks in the past month, has finally been presented to the users! Samsung quietly announced its mid-range smartphone with 5G support, which is expected to be affordable so far.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

Although the smartphone was introduced today, the company has not yet disclosed all the features of the device. Instead, Samsung only announced partial specs and so there is no information regarding the underlying chip and camera configuration.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy A42 5G will come out of the box with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that uses a drop-notch design. It has an FHD + screen resolution and most likely a fingerprint reader sensor built into the screen.

On the back, the Galaxy A41 5G has a total of four cameras housed in a square camera housing that somehow reminds us of the Realme C15. This time around, the back panel appears with a unique four-tone design, which makes the device stand out from other A-series counterparts. No information was shared about the price of the device, and we will pass it on when shared. Finally, if we talk about the processor, it is not clear at the moment whether MediaTek or Qualcomm is preferred.



