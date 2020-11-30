Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has full detailed design in leaks

With the 5G network gaining more and more relevance worldwide, countless companies have been striving to popularize the new connection. Samsung is one of them, which plans to debut technology on more basic smartphones soon with the announcement of the Galaxy A32 5G, a cellphone rumored to be the cheapest of the brand to support the 5G.

Even without having its existence confirmed by Samsung, the Galaxy A32 5G has already had some of its details disclosed in leaked renderings produced by a case maker. Through them, it was possible to see that the South Korean giant seems to be about to differentiate the look of its lines, with the new device going against the most recent launches of the company.

Now, courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, famous for the @OnLeaks leak profile on Twitter, we have the first renderings that show in detail the appearance of the Galaxy A32 5G. The images reinforce what was previously disclosed, with the device eliminating the robust rear module in favor of four separate sensors, similar to what was seen in the Galaxy Note 10 or even rival LG Velvet.

It is also possible to notice that the back cover is now completely flat, while the edges are a little thicker, even though they keep the curved shape for a better fit in the hands. Fortunately, the much desired P2 connectors for headphones and USB-C for data and power are present here.

However, not all aspects are modern, with the front part delivering the price range in which the Galaxy A32 should settle. The panel, probably 6.5 inches, houses the front camera in a drop notch, and thick edges, especially at the bottom, adorn the screen. Also according to Steve, the construction of the device must be entirely made of plastic, in a very large body of 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm, something close to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Still, there is no information regarding prices, specifications or even a release date, leaving us to wait for new leaks or even an official announcement from Samsung.



