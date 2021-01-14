Samsung Galaxy A32 5G arrives with four cameras

Samsung announced the Galaxy A32 5G, an intermediate smartphone that brings the new standard of mobile connection and does not skimp on cameras. The product has four image sensors on the rear, in addition to Flash LED.

The phone has a main camera of 48 MP, which comes with an ultrawide sensor of 8 MP and solutions of 5 MP Macro and 2 MP for photos with depth. The construction of the A32 5G also includes a 13 MP selfies module, which is located in a notch on the screen.

The phone’s display has 6.5 inches and has HD + resolution.

Up to 8 GB of RAM

In terms of hardware, the phone has an octa-core processor that has not been identified. The power is on account of a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast recharge.

The product will be sold in variants with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM. All versions will have 128 GB for storage, as well as support for microSD up to 1 TB.

Samsung also equipped the intermediary phone with surround sound that supports Dolby Atmos technology. The product will be sold in black, white, blue and violet.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has not yet released the price of the Galaxy A32 5G, but the trend is that the device will hit the market at a competitive price. The company will launch the product on February 12 in Germany, but is expected to bring the device to more markets during the year 2021.