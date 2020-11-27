Samsung Galaxy A32 5G appears in leaked images

On Thursday (26), a future launch focused on cost-benefit from Samsung leaked in images of 3D renders. The new phone is the Galaxy A32 5G, which appeared in images from a manufacturer of protective cases with an Infinity-U display to house the front camera, which is quite popular today, accompanied by a triple set of main cameras on the back. The model must be the brand bet for input devices with 5G signal receptivity.

The novelty came through a post by a well-known informant about the brand, Sudhanshu, who posted the images on Twitter without many other details. It is possible to note, however, that the device will possibly have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, as well as a fingerprint reader on its body, next to the volume control buttons.

Possible look of the new Galaxy A32 5G, according to leaked images.

According to the GSM Arena website, the set of cameras must be quite complete, with a main sensor of 48 MP, accompanied by an ultra wide angle sensor and another of depth, with 2 MP.

For its finish, the predominant material seems to be plastic, following the trend of the latest Samsung models.



