Samsung Galaxy A32 4G goes through Geekbench

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy A32 5G and it can now win a new version with 4G connection, which was spotted on Geekbench and later on Anatel, indicating that the phone can be launched in Brazil at a reduced price compared to the official version on January 13th.

The device found in the Geekbench database is identified by the model SM-A325F / DS, which is the same as previously seen in Indian organ certifications, indicating that the cell phone can arrive as the Galaxy A32 4G more accessible in countries like Brazil and India, after all the cell phone was also found in Anatel’s autocomplete by Twitter user @pinguinsmoveis with the SM-A325M / DS model.

Speaking specifically of Geekbech we have a device with 343 points in a single core and 1258 in multiple. It uses an 8-core MediaTek MT6769V / CT processor that can be the Helio G85 running at 1.80 GHz. The phone still has 6GB of RAM and the operating system is the latest Android 11.