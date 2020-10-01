Samsung Galaxy A3 Core, Features and Price

Samsung announced its new extremely affordable phone “Galaxy A3 Core”. The phone developed for the African market seems to be preferred, especially due to its affordable price.

South Korean technology giant Samsung has announced a new smartphone for African countries. The “Galaxy A3 Core”, which appears to be an entry-level phone, is very affordable and is the type to meet the needs of low-expectations consumers. However, this phone is not a completely new smartphone. The company also restructured the Galaxy M01, which is the reconfigured version of the Galaxy A01, and created the Galaxy A3 Core.

Samsung’s new smartphone has a 5.3-inch TFT LCD display that offers HD + resolution. At the top of this screen, which has thick bezels, there is a front camera offering 5 MP resolution. On the back of the phone, there is a main camera offering 8 MP resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core design

Galaxy A3 Core is powered by MediaTek MT6739, a 4-core processor. This power is supported by 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage space. While the battery capacity of the phone is 3,000 mAh, users can also benefit from a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and dual SIM card support.

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core specifications

Screen: 5.3 inch, HD + (1480 x 720 pixels), PLS TFT LCD

Processor: MediaTek MT6739

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 16 GB (microSD support up to 512 GB available)

Front Camera: 5 MP (f / 2.4)

Rear Camera: 8 MP (f / 2.2)

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Dimensions: 141.7 x 67.5 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 150 grams

Announced with all these features, Galaxy A3 Core can now be purchased in various African countries. The payment that users have to pay to own this smartphone is only 85 dollars.



