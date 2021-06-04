Samsung Galaxy A22 is Announced With 5G Version

Samsung: This Thursday (3rd), Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy A22, its new mid-range cell phone. The latest device from the South Korean giant hits the market in 4G and 5G versions, running Android 11 and with the promise of more affordable prices.

The A22 4G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate support. The 5G variant has a 6.6-inch TFT display and Full HD+ resolution, without 90 Hz support. details of each model.

Galaxy A22

With MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will be sold in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions. In all, there is the possibility to expand the internal storage with a microSD card.

As for the cameras, there are four rear lenses, highlighting the 48 MP primary and optical stabilization (OIS). There are also ultrawide (8 MP), macro (2 MP) and depth (2 MP) sensors. At the front, the lens has 13 MP.

The cell phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0 and digital reader on the side. The version will be sold in white, black, violet and mint, but prices have not yet been revealed.

Galaxy A22 5G

The 5G variant of the series brings some differences, like the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. In the RAM options, there is a variant with 8 GB, while storage remains with 64 and 128 GB.

On cameras, it has three rear lenses, with the main (48 MP), the ultrawide (5 MP) and the depth (2 MP), while the front sensor is 8 MP. Battery capacity is the same as LTE model.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G also did not have its prices disclosed. It will be available in grey, white, mint and violet.