Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G: Basic Phones May Arrive Soon

Samsung Galaxy A22: Last week, we released here on TecMundo some details of the unprecedented Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that had been revealed by the Google Play Console platform. This Monday (17th), more rendered images of both the A22 5G and 4G models were released, in addition to new certifications.

Except for the (great) detail of the connectivity, the look of the two models is similar. As for the other specifications, the Galaxy A22 4G should be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, AMOLED screen and triple or quadruple cameras. The set is similar to the Galaxy A32 4G.

Although they have already passed certifications (Geekbench, WiFi Alliance and Google Play Console) and benchmark tests, Samsung’s new models do not yet have an official launch date, the result of an industry that deals with the lack of parts and, mainly, processors .

More recently, the Galaxy A22 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification. The model number listed is the SM-A226B, with support for Bluetooth 5.0. According to previous leaks, the phone can rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

What do we already know about the Galaxy A22?

At first, there is nothing revolutionary about the look of the Galaxy A22 models, and the two are very similar to each other, which can be seen by the water drop notch and the square camera modules.

The 4G model is thinner (8.5 mm) and lighter (185 grams), in addition to bringing a quad camera configuration with 48 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP and 2MP, with 13 MP selfies camera. Its “brother” 5G is “fatter” (9 mm thick and 205 grams) and has three main cameras, 48 ​​MP, 5 MP and 2 MP.

The color options can be the same for both models: green, purple, black and white. The 5G variant should also have a capacitive fingerprint sensor positioned on the side.

The cell phone screens, which have not yet been confirmed, must be 6.5 “AMOLED with HD + resolution in 4G version, and LCD with Full HD + resolution in the A22 5G. Both devices must have 5,000 mAh batteries with support for fast charging of 15W.