Samsung Galaxy A13 will break new ground

Samsung Galaxy A13, which is expected to be introduced soon, may be the cheapest 5G supported smartphone of the company! Here’s what we know…

5G technology, which has become popular around the world, has become something that can appeal to every budget. 5G phones, which were expensive in the early periods, started to appear even on entry-level devices day by day. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could be one of those phones.

Wanting to blend an entry-level phone with 5G, Samsung may soon announce the Galaxy A13. At the same time, the phone can make history as the cheapest 5G supported device introduced by the company.

Samsung’s cheapest 5G is on the way

According to the data published by Galaxy Club, a phone with model number SM–A136B will be introduced soon. The model, which is the continuation of the Galaxy A12, which met the user in February, will be called the Galaxy A13 5G. It will be powered by the entry segment Snapdragon 480, which goes through the 8nm manufacturing process. This chip, which has a 5G modem, also brings the Adreno 619 graphics unit.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is expected to be introduced with a 6.5-inch screen of unknown resolution, will be sold for about 200 Euros. That would make it the company’s cheapest 5G. Apart from that, the phone will have a 50 Megapixel camera on the back. The sensor of this camera, which was also previously included in the Redmi 10 model, will be ISOCELL JN1.

Announced at the end of August, the Redmi 10 was on sale at a price of $180, although it did not have 5G support. The chipset in the phone was MediaTek Helio G88. This shows how budget-friendly the new Galaxy A13 will be.

Finally, the new 5G supported phone is expected to have a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and to bring with it at least 4GB of RAM. We also think that the new Galaxy A13 5G will be available in early 2022.