Samsung Galaxy A13 5G introduced! Here are the features and price

Affordable and 5G supported new smartphone Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was introduced. Here are the features and price!

Samsung came up with the 5G smartphone Galaxy A13 5G, which is classified as budget-friendly. In order to keep its price low, this device lacks the features found in most phones released today, such as a Full HD display and fast charging. It was also only available in the US at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications

The smartphone is powered by the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Packing 2 Cortex-A76 + 6 Cortex-A55 cores, the processor meets the GPU need with Mali-G57. Offering 4GB RAM support, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has 64GB memory. In addition, in cases where the storage capacity is not enough, it can be increased up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Offering a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 pixel HD + screen, Galaxy A13 5G comes with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone with a 5 Megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture on the front; On the back, there is a 50 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor.



Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which comes out of the box with One UI 3 based on Android 11, comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. In supporting countries, the Samsung Pay service can also be used with NFC. In addition, the device provides the wireless internet need with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac technology. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack in its case.

Galaxy A13 5G price

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has a starting price of $249.