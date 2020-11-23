Samsung Galaxy A12 launch approaching

The Samsung Galaxy A11 was introduced in March. The smartphone’s follower has also appeared on the horizon. The phone, which is expected to bear the name Samsung Galaxy A12, has received the Bluetooth certification. Giving this certificate shows that the exit of the phone is not too far.

Galaxy A12 is included in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database with model number SM-A125F_DSN. However, there is no information about the technical features of the phone here.

According to the benchmark test results performed on Geekbench, Galaxy A12 will have Helio A35 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and will come out of the phone box with the Android 10 operating system. It is also stated that other RAM options may be offered for the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will likely come in 32 and 64 GB internal storage options. Behind the phone is expected to have a triple camera system. The PLS TFT screen and capacitive fingerprint scanner on the A11 are expected to continue to exist on the A12.



