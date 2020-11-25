Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s introduced!

Samsung, one of the prominent brands of the smartphone market, came up with two new devices. The brand’s new products, which produce phones for each segment, have become entry-level and budget-friendly. Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s features and price announced.

Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s stand out with their 5,000 mAh battery

Both phones introduced by the brand come with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution. At the same time, while the appearance of the screen of the devices is very similar, they come out with a drop notch structure. However, the front cameras of the phones were in different resolutions. Galaxy A12, 8 Megapixels; Galaxy A02s has a 5 Megapixel front camera.

The hardware features of the Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s were different from each other. The Galaxy A is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35, an eight-core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz and comes out of the 12.12 nm manufacturing process. If A12 is on the RAM side; It has three different options: 3 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB.

Galaxy A02s is powered by the Snapdragon 450, one of Qualcomm’s entry-level processors. The RAM capacity of the device is 3 GB.

When we look at the camera features of the two phones, we can say that the A12 offers more advanced features on paper. In Galaxy A12, which has a quad camera setup; We see 48 Megapixel main camera, 5 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensing lens.

In Samsun Galaxy A02s, a triple camera installation appears. This setup; It creates a 13 Megapixel main camera, a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

The battery characteristics of both devices were the same. Devices with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh come with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s price

The prices of these two devices, defined as entry-level, can also make consumers happy. Samsung Galaxy A02s price is 175 dollars, while the price of the Galaxy A12; It was $ 215 for 32GB storage with 3GB of RAM, $ 235 for 128GB of storage with 6GB of RAM.



