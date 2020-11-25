Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s introduced!

The news about the Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s has been around for a while. Both smartphones finally appeared as members of Samsung’s 2021 model Galaxy A series.

Galaxy A12 is a follower of the Galaxy A11 introduced in March. The smartphone brings improvements in both camera and battery areas. The battery capacity of 4000 mAh in A11 increases to 5000 mAh in A12. 15W charging speed does not change.

The number of rear cameras, which is three in the A11, increases to four in the A12. The 48-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a newly added 2-megapixel macro camera. These cameras are placed in a square module.

The smartphone has a 6.5 inch HD + resolution Infinity-V display. The notch on this screen is home to an 8-megapixel front camera.

At the heart of the Galaxy A12 is an eight-core processor. This processor is said to be the Helio G35. This processor is accompanied by 3, 4 and 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are listed as 32, 64 and 128 GB. With the support of MicroSD cards, 1 TB more can be added to the storage area. It is currently unknown which version of Android will be preloaded on the phone.

The fingerprint scanner of the phone, which is available in black, white, blue and red color options, is also placed aside.

Galaxy A02s takes over the flag from the Galaxy A01, which was introduced in December last year. The smartphone has a 6.5 inch HD + resolution Infinity-V display. It seems likely that the eight-core processor at the heart of the phone is the Snapdragon 450.

This processor is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Thanks to microSD card support, it is possible to add 1 TB more on the phone’s storage space. The 13-megapixel main camera on the back of the phone is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The notch on the screen hosts a 5 megapixel camera. A 5000 mAh battery gives the A02s the energy it needs. The color options of the phone are black and white.

When will the Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s be released?

Both smartphones will be available in 2021. Galaxy A12 will be released in January and A02s in February.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 with 64 GB of storage will be sold in Europe for 179 euros. For A02s, you will have to pay 150 euros.



