Samsung Galaxy A03s: New ‘Cheap’ Cell Phone Brings Super Battery

Samsung launched this Monday (23) its newest entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A03s. According to Renato Citrini, senior product manager for the brand, the cell phone is aimed at those who do not want to “worry about a low charge during the day”. That’s because the smartphone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the Galaxy A03s has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot up to 1TB. The 6.5-inch display is HD+, and the fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device, as expected.

In terms of cameras, the set has three lenses: a 13 MP main sensor, a macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 5 MP. The phone comes with Android 11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and 3.5mm jack (P2) for headphones.

The Galaxy A03s will be available from today (23) in black, blue and red for a suggested price of R$ 1,499.