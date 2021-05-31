Samsung Galaxy A03s Leak Reveals Details

Samsung Galaxy A03s seems to be official soon as a follower of Galaxy A02s, one of the company’s most affordable smartphones. A new leak allows the Samsung Galaxy A03s to see both its design and features.

It is stated that the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is placed on the edge, while the presence of the USB-C port on the bottom edge stands out. It should be noted that these changes are important, as the Galaxy A02s does not have a fingerprint scanner and a micro USB port is preferred.

The notch on the 6.5-inch screen of the smartphone hosts the front camera of the phone. The resolution of the front camera is stated to be 5 inches. On the back of the phone, the 13-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There is no clear information about the price and release date for the Samsung Galaxy A03s yet. However, it will not be a surprise that new details and information about the phone will come to light in the coming period.