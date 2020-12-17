Samsung Galaxy A02 passed the test, features seen

Samsung recently announced its smartphone named Galaxy A02s. The company is now preparing to release a phone located under this device. The phone, which is expected to bear the name Samsung Galaxy A02, has passed the benchmark test of Geekbench 5.

On the result page, the phone appears with model number SM-A022F. This model number coincides with the naming scheme of the A series. For example, Galaxy A02s uses model numbers SM-A025F / DS / G / M depending on the region. This strengthens the possibility that the device that passed the benchmark test is the Galaxy A02.

The results page of the benchmark test gives some information about the phone’s features. Accordingly, at the heart of the smartphone is the MediaTek MT6739WW processor. The quad-core chipset has Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Memory options for the Samsung Galaxy A02 will start at 2 GB. The minimum memory option on the Galaxy A02s was 3 GB. It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 10 operating system. It will not be a surprise for Samsung to announce the phone soon.



