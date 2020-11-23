Samsung Galaxy A02 battery capacity revealed

The news about the Samsung Galaxy A02 has been going on for a while. New ones are added to the certificates showing that the smartphone’s exit is approaching. The most recent of these certificates came from CPQD in Latin America.

According to the documentation on the CPQD’s website, the smartphone bears the model number SM-A025M / DS. The battery of the phone with model number HQ-50S approved by TUV Rheinland has 5000 mAh typical and 4800 mAh measured capacity.

The smartphone is expected to be sold under the name Galaxy M02 in some markets. According to benchmark tests, the device has 3 GB of RAM and a processor manufactured by Qualcomm. It seems likely that this processor is the Snapdragon 450.

According to rumors, the Galaxy A02 will feature a 5.7-inch HD + resolution display. On the back of the smartphone, the 13-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is said to have an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung has not yet made an official mark for the Galaxy A02. However, the Galaxy A01 was announced in mid-December last year. It is stated that the South Korean company may prefer a similar announcement time for the Galaxy A02.



