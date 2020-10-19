Samsung Galaxy A02 and M02 launch approaching

Two Samsung phones bearing model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F, thought to be Galaxy A02 and M02, were spotted on NEMKO’s website. Both devices are now Bluetooth certified. This shows that phones are getting a little closer to becoming official.

Both phones are in the same certificate. This strengthens the expectation that Galaxy A02 and M02 are actually the same devices and will be sold under different names in different regions.

There is no information about the technical specifications of the phone in the Bluetooth certificate. However, the Geekbench benchmark test result of the version with model number SM-A025F shows Qualcomm processor, Android 10 operating system and 2 GB of RAM.

There is no other information about the SM-A025F in the benchmark database. However, according to rumors, the Galaxy A02 will have a 5.7-inch HD + display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3500 mAh battery, 13-megapixel main rear camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera.

There are no official signs about the Samsung Galaxy A02 and M02 yet. However, new information is expected to come to light in the coming weeks.



