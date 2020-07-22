Samsung Galaxy A01 Core announced with 1GB of RAM

This Tuesday (21), Samsung announced the Galaxy A01 Core, its newest entry-level device in Indonesia. The smartphone has a very low cost, while presenting limited resources.

The Galaxy A01 Core arrives on the market equipped with a MediaTek MT6739 chip, a quad-core processor launched in 2017. In addition, it has 1 GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, headphone jack, is compatible with dual SIM (hybrid ), and has two variants, depending on the storage capacity: 16 GB or 32 GB.

The screen is an LCD PLS type, with 5.7 ”, HD + resolution and 18.5: 9 aspect ratio and the Galaxy A01 Core is available in three colors: blue, red and black. As it is an input device, its body is made of plastic. As the smartphone has relatively wide edges, it does not need a notch to house the front camera.

Speaking of cameras, the main sensor, which is at the rear of the device, has 8 MP, while the selfie sensor has 5 MP. On the back of the phone there is also an LED flash to help capture images at night.

As expected, the device runs Android 10 Go Edition, which is customized for low performance devices. This version of the system also features Google apps in “Go Edition” versions.

Pricing and availability

The good news, obviously, is due to the price. The cheapest version of the device is already on sale in Indonesia, for the promotional price of US $ 67 (R $ 348 in direct conversion). The promotion runs until July 23. After that date, the product will be sold for US $ 74 (R $ 385 in direct conversion).

There is no forecast for the launch of the Galaxy A01 Core in Brazil, but the model has already been approved by Anatel in early July.



