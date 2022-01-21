Samsung Finally Confirms Its Date For The First Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung finally breaks its silence! We have been waiting for months for the leaks of the different devices that it will soon put on the market, but today was the moment chosen by the company to announce the arrival of the new mobile devices. And it is that the company has already set an arrival date for its first Galaxy Unpacked of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place in February

The Samsung Galaxy S family is one of the most anticipated of the year. The firm knows this and it is already close to a year since the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it is time to take a look at the new proposals of the firm in this regard. But this time the Korean house has made a very interesting move that we will discuss later.

First things first: the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is finally confirmed for the month of February 2022. Come on, next month we will have an appointment in which we will see not only phones, but possibly we will also see its new line of tablets from the that we have heard so much. At the same event, we would have the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in all its versions as well as the long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8, especially the Galaxy Tab S8 that we have heard so much about.

In the tablet segment, according to what Samsung’s statement indicates when it speaks of “preparing for an ‘ultra’ experience!”, we could see the much-filtered Ultra version of the company’s tablet in all its splendor as we have been announcing for days . It will be then when we see the progress of the firm in this regard.

Some can already reserve their next device without seeing it!

In each presentation we have seen that the devices presented have a date of arrival on the market, a reservation date and, in some cases, even a pre-reservation. But in this case it is very curious since Samsung has put a section on its American website where you can read ‘”reserve the next Samsung phone” as well as the tablet.