Samsung files camera patent under display of cell phones

In addition to making the Galaxy S21 family official, Samsung also announced last week its camera technology under the display. The novelty is already present in the ZTE Axon 20 5G, but the South Korean preferred to reveal the novelty in a futuristic notebook.

Now, while the public expects the technology to make its debut on the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, here are the people at LetsGoDigital who had access to a patent that demonstrates how Samsung intends to implement the camera under the display of their smartphones and even TVs.

The registration was granted on January 15, 2021 and received the “UPC” mark. According to Samsung’s documentation, the technology should be used in OLED displays for “cell phones, computers, notebooks and TVs”. See below for an image in the attachment:

For now, it is still too early to know when Samsung will launch its first commercial product with the technology. Even so, the patent indicates that the company will boost the segment of Smart TVs with the novelty.

That’s because other Chinese manufacturers already use cameras on their televisions for smart functions and features. However, the vast majority still bet on the pop-up solution, something that may not please many consumers.

Another detail to be mentioned is that the text of the patent does not make it clear how the company will solve one of the biggest problems of camera technology under the display: image quality.

As much as Samsung tries to keep it a secret, the market already knows that the South Korean giant must invest heavily in using the novelty in its products. Therefore, the great expectation is that IFA 2021 will be used as a stage for the presentation of the first commercial devices equipped with the technology.