Samsung Exynos Chip With AMD GPU To Be Announced Soon

Samsung Exynos: Last Sunday (20), the well-known informant Ice Universe published supposedly exclusive information about Samsung’s upcoming Exynos processor. According to the leak specialist, the launch of the model was scheduled for this month, but was postponed to the month of July, when more information about the chip’s performance should be revealed.

The reason behind the expectation is the partnership between Samsung and AMD, who promise to launch the first Exynos processor with an RDNA2 GPU. According to AMD Executive Director Dr. Lisa Su, the model will be able to deliver ray-tracing technology and variable rate rendering to South Korean cell phones — supposedly enabling a considerable advance in its graphics performance.

In this context, another rumor points out that Exynos with the RDNA2 GPU managed to outperform the Exynos 2100, with the Mali-G78 GPU, by a margin of almost 30% performance increase during initial tests. However, the results also revealed that Samsung’s new processor has an overheating problem as it cannot sustain high frequencies for extended periods.

The problem was evident on the third iteration of the test, when the new Exynos would have achieved a 30% drop in performance, which marked a setback in the advantage over its predecessor. Possibly, if the case is confirmed, it is expected that the new model will receive adjustments according to its results in the evaluations, correcting the problem until its official launch.

The new Exynos has little official information released, creating a lot of expectations about its performance. It is possible that the model will be launched in Samsung’s next line of high-performance phones, the supposed Galaxy S22, but there is no confirmation from the South Korean on the matter.