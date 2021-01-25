Samsung Exynos chip with AMD GPU may debut in 2021

Samsung’s first Exynos chipsets with integrated AMD GPUs could be launched later this year, says insider @Universelce on Twitter. In a race to improve performance to achieve the great results of the Apple A14 Bionic and the efforts of Qualcomm, the South Korean wants to advance in integrated graphics betting on AMD technologies.

Previously, the forecast for the launch of the chip was sometime in 2022. However, as indicated by the Twitter profile Ice Universe, the Exynos with AMD graphics would be launched in the second or third quarter of 2021, in a fear that the Exynos 2100 does not outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in performance.

This disadvantage in graphics performance would be due to the dated solution chosen by Samsung, the Mali G78 MP14, ARM’s proprietary GPU. The Snapdragon 888 is equipped with Adreno 660 graphics, which follows the tradition of great performance from Qualcomm’s integrated graphics.

According to the rumor, Samsung’s new chipset could be unveiled until September this year and be present at the company’s end-of-year line-up launches. In addition, the AMD GPU could be present both in the Exynos 2000 line SoC and in the new Exynos 1000 series models – this one intended for intermediate devices.

Same phone, different processors

The competition between ARM chips is heated after the presentation of the A14 Bionic and the Apple M1, the processor present in MacBooks. Such performance and energy optimization have shown that Tim Cook’s company seeks to compete directly with notebooks and become a big name in processor development.

Running after the loss, Qualcomm and Samsung need to intensify their efforts in the development of CPUs. In the case of Samsung, the bet is on the development of processors with powerful integrated graphics – ideal to assist in rendering animations and other tasks of the interface, loading of apps and game performance.

In the case of South Korea, the situation is even more serious: the flagships of the Galaxy line are equipped by processors from Qualcomm and Exynos supposedly “equivalent”, but Samsung has long faced a lag in performance between processors and the discrepancy between devices. different regions became more evident.