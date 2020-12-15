Samsung, Exynos 2100, Video Raising Expectations

Samsung shared a video that raised the expectations today for the Exynos 2100 processor, which we will see in its new flagships. The company highlighted the importance of gaining the support of their fans in the video’s description part.

South Korea-based technology giant Samsung sells its smartphones with the Exynos processor in most markets around the world. But these processors gather the reaction of Samsung users, especially in the latest models. Users have expressed numerous complaints that Exynos processors do not perform as well as Snapdragon processors.

Some of the news we have seen so far indicated that Samsung would start to do something about Exynos. Although we cannot say anything definite yet about the processor we will see in the flagships of 2021, Samsung shared a promotional video showing that it aims to meet the expectations of its users.

Exynos awareness from Samsung:

The video titled ‘Exynos: Thank You (Exynos: Thank You)’ shared on the official Samsung YouTube channel was a short 4-minute animation featuring a person. The company thanked the Exynos team in the description part of the video and included the following statements:

“Although the year 2020 will be remembered as a year full of challenges both personally and globally, it also gave people time to think about what is important in our lives. As we rediscover these personal values, we can re-discover every precious moment we live with our family and friends, and we will empower our inner strength and life. We have learned to believe in our ability to overcome their difficulties.

The same goes for the Exynos team. We’re now more aware than ever before how important our fans’ support is to move forward. Thanks to renewed confidence in our team’s capabilities, we refocused our efforts to meet the expectations of our fans by developing a brand new mobile processor. ”

As we can see from Samsung’s words, the company realized how important it was to win the support of its fans, even if this was about a piece of hardware. With this sharing of Samsung, the performance we expect from the new Exynos 2100 processor has also increased. The company may come up with a processor, perhaps equivalent to or more powerful than Snapdragon 888.



