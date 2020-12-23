Samsung Exynos 2100 outperforms Snapdragon 888 in test

The Samsung Exynos 2100 processor appears to be a rival to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888. In recent analyzes, the chip developed by the South Korean brand outperformed the North American company’s model.

The Geekbench test compared the functioning of the two new processors for smartphones. In highlight, the Samsung chip had better performance in multi-core evaluations.

According to the information, the performance test of the Exynos 2100 was carried out with a model Samsung Galaxy S21 +, not yet released. The result showed that the processor scored 1,089 on the core rating and 3,963 on the multi-core.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 888 was tested with a Xiaomi Mi 11, also unprecedented, obtaining a score of 1,135 in the core test and 3,818 in the multi-core evaluation. Even with the small difference, the chip of the South Korean brand proved to be superior to the American rival.

The results are a surprise, since the Exynos models are often below the Snapdragon processors in benchmark tests.

Possible improvements and optimizations in the future

Despite the recent results, experts point out that it is too early to appoint the true champion of the dispute between Samsung and Qualcomm. In this case, none of the processors officially arrived on the market with the new cell phone lines.

Thus, in the coming years, manufacturers will continue to work to improve the chips and adjust them according to performance on other devices. In any case, the American brand must keep an eye out so as not to lose the long reign.



