Samsung: Exynos 1080 surpasses Snapdragon 865 Plus!

The processor named Exynos 1080 produced by Samsung can surprise many people with the AnTuTu test. The South Korean firm unveiled its newest flagship processor today. It was announced that this processor was produced with a 5 nm fabrication process.

This hardware, which contains Cortex A-78 cores, accompanies the Mali-G78 unit in terms of graphics. Yimao Cai, who works in Samsung’s research and development department, said words that excited users.

Why will Exynos 1080 processor be surprised by the AnTuTu test?

In the AnTuTu tests held in August, we witnessed that the Sandpragon 865 did not give any processor a chance in the race of smartphones defined as flagships. Today, the winner of this test is the ASUS ROG Phone 3 with 615,289 points.

It was claimed that the first smartphone model to use the Exynos 1080 would be the vivo X60. Yimao Cai spoke very ambitious about Samsung’s new processor. According to him, the race between Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus is already over: Exynos 1080 has surpassed the Snapdragon 865 series.

Cai stated that this processor managed to exceed 650 thousand points. Expecting growth in the third quarter of 2020 despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Samsung has lost 56 percent in profits so far this year.

Having made its mark on the processor market in recent months, Samsung achieved 18.2 trillion won in the second quarter of 2020 thanks to this sector. It has been announced that this amount corresponds to a 13 percent growth.

Do you think the processor named Exynos 1080 will mark the agenda with the AnTuTu test as claimed?



